July 20, 2021

China launches remote-sensing satellite group

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 20, 2021 | Print Edition

China successfully launched a new remote-sensing satellite group from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China’s Sichuan Province at 8:19am yesterday.

The satellites were sent into orbit by a Long March-2C carrier rocket — the 10th group belonging to the Yaogan-30 family, which will survey the electromagnetic environment and verify relevant technologies by adopting multi-satellite network mode.

Also on board was Tianqi-15, a satellite belonging to the Tianqi constellation, which will serve the Internet of Things data collection.

The Long March-2C carrier rocket, developed by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, measures 43 meters in length and has a takeoff mass of 242 tons.

The rocket is capable of sending two tons of payloads to the solar synchronous orbit at an altitude of 500 kilometers.

Monday’s launch was the 380th mission for the Long March rocket series, which also marked the final launch for the Yaogan-30 family.

The Long March-2C has sent all 10 groups of Yaogan-30 satellites into orbit with high accuracy since September of 2017, with a perfect 100 percent launch success rate.

