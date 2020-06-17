China protests India’s border actions

Home » Nation

CHINA lodged stern representations with India over its provocative actions toward Chinese soldiers and strongly opposes illegal activities in the border areas, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a regular press conference yesterday.

“On Monday, the Indian forces seriously violated the consensus reached between the two sides, and crossed over the border twice which led to serious physical clashes between the border troops from the two sides,” Zhao said.

The Chinese foreign ministry called on India not to take any unilateral action or stir up trouble.

Citing the meeting between Chinese and Indian military officials on June 6, Zhao urged India to solve border issues through negotiations and make efforts to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas.

The Indian Army said yesterday that three Indian soldiers were killed in a “violent face-off” with Chinese troops on the border.

Indian government sources said no shots were fired but a physical fight broke out between the two sides with soldiers using batons and throwing stones, which resulted in the casualties.

“During the de-escalation process under way in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides,” the Indian army said in a statement.

“The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation.”

The officer who died was a colonel.

China’s military demanded that India stop all provocation and return to dialogue, said Zhang Shuili, spokesman for the Chinese Western Theater Command, stressing that the Galwan Valley region has always been Chinese territory. “The Indian border troops have seriously violated the agreements on border issues between the two countries,” Zhang said.

The provocative actions caused severe clashes and casualties. They have harmed the relations of the two militaries and the feelings of the people from both countries, he said.

Border guards have had skirmishes, even fist fights when patrols have confronted each other, but there has been no loss of life at the border since 1967.

China has said the two sides were communicating through both their front-line military units and their respective embassies to resolve issues.