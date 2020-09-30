China puts out 20 HD space pics

Home » Nation

The China National Space Administration yesterday released over 20 images taken by a high-resolution multi-mode imaging satellite launched in July.

The images, with a resolution up to sub-meter level, include some regional landmarks such as the National Stadium in Beijing, towns in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, solar power stations in Jiayuguan in northwest China’s Gansu Province and Gezhouba Dam in central China’s Hubei Province.

The images produced by the China Center for Resources Satellite Data and Application are the highest resolution images taken by the country’s civil scientific research satellites.

The high-resolution multi-mode imaging satellite was launched on July 3 from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China’s Shanxi Province.

It can provide high-precision remote-sensing image data for several industries including surveying and mapping, natural resources, emergency management, agriculture, ecological environment, residential construction and forestry.

It is also China’s first civil space research project adopting the public-private partnership. The government is responsible for the development, data reception and processing of satellite images.

The private sector bears part of the R&D cost and has the right to operate the satellite for eight years. During the operation, it provides free public service data.