China reports 76 COVID cases

CHINA reported 76 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest daily rise since January, including 40 domestic transmissions, prompting authorities to test millions in Jiangsu Province.

“Of the 40 domestic cases, 39 were from Jiangsu Province and one from Liaoning,” the national health commission said in a statement yesterday.

Of the 39 cases in Jiangsu, 38 were detected in the capital city of Nanjing, and one in Suqian City, the provincial government said. Tens of thousands of people are under lockdown in Nanjing as authorities test the city’s 9.3 million residents for a second time after an outbreak linked to its airport last week.

Yang Dasuo, vice director of Nanjing’s health commission, said that the newly reported infections were all airport workers, their close contacts and secondary contacts. The city has suspended a subway line linking the airport and a train station and taken other measures to control the new cluster.

By Sunday, Nanjing had reported a total of 75 local cases since its latest outbreak, a health official said yesterday.

Four regions in Lukou Subdistrict, Jiangning District, have been labeled as high-risk areas, while 25 regions in the city have been placed on the list of medium-risk areas, according to the municipal COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

Taxis and cars on ride-hailing platforms are banned from leaving the city, and eight long-distance shuttle bus stations will be suspended from today.

Contact tracing also found that five people who traveled through Nanjing airport tested positive after arriving in Anhui and three other provinces, sparking fears that the cluster could lead to a fresh nationwide outbreak.