China showcases sustainable transport

The second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference will take place in Beijing from today to Saturday.

Boasting remarkable achievements in transport infrastructure, China is working on further leveraging its transport prowess to facilitate sustainable development.

With the transport conference approaching, it is significant to see how transport promotes sustainable economic and social development in China, which could be summed up in “5Cs” — comprehensive, convenient, clean, clever and creditworthy.

Almost everyone coming to China will be impressed by its massive and interconnected transport system, covering facilities from high-speed trains to automated ports that enable passengers and goods to move across the country.

By the end of 2020, the operation mileage of China’s high-speed railways exceeded 38,000 kilometers, accounting for over two-thirds of the world’s total, official data showed.

China’s high-speed railway system has covered more than 95 percent of the cities with a population of over 1 million. Expressways have served more than 98 percent of the cities with a population of over 200,000 while 92 percent of prefecture-level cities have access to civil airports.

Earlier this year, China unveiled plans to develop a modern, high-quality and comprehensive national transport network by 2035, featuring higher domestic and international connectivity, multi-channel access to major cities, and effective coverage of county-level nodes.

“If you want to become rich, build a road first” is a popular Chinese saying, highlighting the role of transport in boosting local economies and improving people’s livelihood.

Official data showed 2.36 million km of rural roads have been newly built or renovated in China since 2012, with the total rural road mileage reaching 4.38 million km, accounting for 84.3 percent of the country’s total.

By 2020, China had 241 certified airports, up 58 from 2012.