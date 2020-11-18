China urges Australia to do more on bilateral ties

Home » Nation

China yesterday urged Australia to squarely face the crux of the current setback in bilateral ties, and do more to enhance mutual trust and promote cooperation between the two countries.

The fundamental reason for the sharp decline in China-Australia ties was that certain people in Australia stuck to Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice, regarded China’s development as a threat, and spoke ill of the country in addition to acting improperly against it, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a news briefing.

The Australian side blatantly violated the basic norms of international relations, repeatedly spoke and acted out of turn on issues concerning China’s core interests like Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan, Zhao said, adding that all this amounted to gross interference in China’s internal affairs and seriously hurt the feelings of the Chinese people.

“Some people in Australia slandered and accused China of engaging in the so-called ‘intervention and infiltration activities’ in Australia without any evidence, and they sought to politicize, stigmatize and create barriers against normal exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.”

He also criticized Australia for political manipulation of the COVID-19 epidemic. “These practices have seriously damaged mutual trust between the two countries, poisoned bilateral ties, and reduced the developing momentum of China-Australia relations,” the spokesperson said.

Zhao noted that many people in Australia are calling for the Australian government to adopt a rational and fair stance in handling ties with China.

“The Australian side should face this squarely and rethink seriously, instead of making unfounded counter-allegations and shifting blame,” he said.

China always develops ties with other countries in accordance with the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence which include non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, Zhao added.

He said China did not want to see the current strains in ties and is not responsible for the situation. “The Australian side should face up to the crux of the setback in bilateral relations squarely, look at China and China’s development objectively and rationally, handle bilateral ties in accordance with the principles of mutual respect and equal treatment, and do more to enhance mutual trust and promote practical cooperation between the two.”