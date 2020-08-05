China vows action over reporters’ visas

Home » Nation

CHINA vowed yesterday to take countermeasures if the United States persisted with “hostile action” against Chinese journalists who may be forced to leave in coming days if their US visas are not extended.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that no Chinese journalist in the United States had been granted a visa extension since the United States, in May, limited their stay to 90 days, with an option to extend.

“The US has been escalating its actions against Chinese journalists,” Wang told reporters. “The US should immediately correct its mistake and stop its actions.”

“If the US persists, China will take a necessary and legitimate response to safeguard its rights,” he said.

Wang did not say how many Chinese journalists were affected or what measures China might consider, but the editor of China’s Global Times newspaper said earlier US journalists based in Hong Kong would be among those targeted should Chinese journalists be forced to leave the United States.

“Chinese side has prepared for the worst scenario that all Chinese journalists have to leave,” Hu tweeted. “If that’s the case, Chinese side will retaliate, including targeting US journalists based in HK.”

The two countries, whose relations have deteriorated sharply recently over various issues including trade and the novel coronavirus, have exchanged several tit-for-tat actions involving journalists in recent months.