January 22, 2021
China’s jet flies high in the cold
China’s indigenously-developed C919 large passenger aircraft has successfully conducted cold-weather test flights in Hulunbuir in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
The test, designed to verify the performance of the aircraft system and equipment in extremely cold weather, lasted 20 days, with the lowest testing temperature hitting nearly minus 40 degrees Celsius.
Hulunbuir was chosen for the test flights as the city is known for its cold weather, with an average temperature of minus 25 degrees Celsius during winter.
C919, China’s first self-developed trunk jetliner, has 158-174 seats and a range of 4,075-5,555 kilometers. The plane rolled off the production line in 2015 and conducted its successful maiden flight in 2017.
The aircraft is expected to receive an airworthiness certificate issued by the aviation authority and will be put into service this year.
