Chinese Dream becoming a reality

THE term “Chinese Dream” has been a part of Chinese vernacular for six years, summarizing the aspirations of Chinese people and inspiring them to conquer difficulties and explore new fronts.

It was the sixth anniversary yesterday of the notion of the Chinese Dream, first raised by President Xi Jinping when visiting The Road Toward Renewal exhibition in Beijing on November 29, 2012.

The notion is becoming a reality, as evidenced by the remarkable progress made in various sectors under the leadership of the Communist Party of China Central Committee with Xi at the core.

Economic figures have remained stable and positive over the years. China’s GDP maintained a medium-high growth rate from 2013 to 2017, and in the first three quarters of this year, it grew 6.7 percent year on year, remaining high among major economies.

More than 68 million people have been lifted out of poverty since late 2012. In October, another 85 counties have been officially taken off the country’s list of impoverished areas, the largest number of counties to shake off poverty since China vowed in 2015 to win the tough battle against poverty.

A series of reform plans were unfurled, including those to streamline Party and state institutions, establish the southern island province of Hainan as a pilot free trade zone, develop Xiongan New Area and carry out the rural vitalization strategy.

In early November, a total of 172 countries, regions and international organizations, and more than 3,600 enterprises participated in the six-day China International Import Expo in Shanghai, the first-ever import-themed national-level expo. The event highlighted that China tries to work with the rest of the world to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Ordinary Chinese are also realizing their dreams of a better and more secure life.

Wang Yong’an, a retired worker in Chongqing, recently found that her expenditures on medicines to treat her breast cancer were halved, thanks to a new government policy that included 17 types of anti-cancer drugs in the national health care security system.

Chunquan villagers in mountainous Chongqing welcomed the establishment of a primary school this summer. The children, who used to go to the township school, no longer need to deal with the long commute and the high costs that go with it.

To realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation, several major goals have been set. The country will finish the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects by 2020, see that socialist modernization is basically realized by 2035, and develop itself into a great modern socialist country by 2050.

However, challenges remain. China’s GDP per capita, though surpassing US$8,000 a year, lags far behind developed countries. Its economy is restructuring from rapid growth to high-quality development with a weakness of unbalanced and inadequate development combined with other structural problems.

Moreover, the surge of anti-globalization and trade protectionism has brought new uncertainties.

Now in the National Museum of China, the same museum where Xi raised the notion of the Chinese Dream six years ago, another landmark exhibition is on display. It commemorates the 40th anniversary of the reform and opening-up, a historic cause that showcases China’s pioneering and striving spirit.

“After going through 5,000 years of trials and tribulations, China is still here! Looking ahead, China will always be here to stay,” Xi said in his speech at the opening ceremony of CIIE.