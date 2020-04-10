The story appears on
Page A6
April 10, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Chinese astronomer in breakthrough find
A Chinese astronomer has discovered the fastest rotating star in the Milky Way galaxy based on data from the Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fiber Spectroscopic Telescope in Xinglong, in northern China’s Hebei Province.
The star, named LAMOST J040643.69+542347.8, has an estimated rotational velocity of 540 kilometers per second, about 100km per second faster than the previous record holder, HD 191423. By analyzing the spectrum of this star, Li Guangwei, an associate researcher of the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academic of Sciences, found it is massive and with a high temperature.
It has an flattened shape because of the extreme rotational speed, with its equatorial radius longer than the polar radius, which results in higher gravities at the poles and lower gravity around the equator, said Li, adding temperatures at the poles are higher than at the equator.
The star, about 30,000 light years from the sun, is moving away from its birthplace at 120km per second.
It was created by gradually accumulating materials from its expanding companion in a binary system, and then kicked off when a supernova explosion happened at the end of its companion’s life, Li said.
The discovery was recently published in Astrophysical Journal Letters.
LAMOST, a special quasi-meridian reflecting Schmidt telescope, began regular surveys in 2012 and can observe about 4,000 celestial bodies simultaneously.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.