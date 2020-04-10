Chinese astronomer in breakthrough find

Home » Nation

A Chinese astronomer has discovered the fastest rotating star in the Milky Way galaxy based on data from the Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fiber Spectroscopic Telescope in Xinglong, in northern China’s Hebei Province.

The star, named LAMOST J040643.69+542347.8, has an estimated rotational velocity of 540 kilometers per second, about 100km per second faster than the previous record holder, HD 191423. By analyzing the spectrum of this star, Li Guangwei, an associate researcher of the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academic of Sciences, found it is massive and with a high temperature.

It has an flattened shape because of the extreme rotational speed, with its equatorial radius longer than the polar radius, which results in higher gravities at the poles and lower gravity around the equator, said Li, adding temperatures at the poles are higher than at the equator.

The star, about 30,000 light years from the sun, is moving away from its birthplace at 120km per second.

It was created by gradually accumulating materials from its expanding companion in a binary system, and then kicked off when a supernova explosion happened at the end of its companion’s life, Li said.

The discovery was recently published in Astrophysical Journal Letters.

LAMOST, a special quasi-meridian reflecting Schmidt telescope, began regular surveys in 2012 and can observe about 4,000 celestial bodies simultaneously.