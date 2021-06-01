Chinese couples now allowed to have 3 children

Home » Nation

CHINA will ease birth limits to allow all couples to have three children instead of two in hopes of slowing the rapid aging of its population.

A meeting of the Political Bureau of Communist Party of China Central Committee led by President Xi Jinping yesterday heard reports on major policy measures to actively address the aging of population during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

Implementing the policy and its relevant supporting measures will help improve China’s population structure, actively respond to the aging population, and preserve the country’s human resource advantages, the meeting said.

China has enforced birth limits since 1980 to restrain population growth but worries the number of working-age people is falling too fast while the share over age 65 is rising. In 2013, it allowed couples to have a second child if either parent was an only child, and in 2016, allowed married couples to have two children, phasing out the one-child policy.

But some couples say they are put off by high costs of raising a child, disruption to their jobs and the need to look after elderly parents.

The latest policy change will come with “supportive measures, which will be conducive to improving our country’s population structure, fulfilling the country’s strategy of actively coping with an aging population,” the meeting said.

Among those measures, China will step up tax and housing support, guarantee the legal interests of working women and clamp down on “sky-high” dowries. Efforts are needed to improve prenatal and postnatal care services, develop a universal childcare services system, promote fairness in education, increase the supply of quality educational resources, and reduce family spending on education.

Education and guidance should be provided to promote marriage and family values among marriage-age young people, the meeting determined.

China should also continue to implement its current reward and assistance system as well as preferential policies for one-child families and rural families with only two daughters.

The meeting urged efforts to deepen the national medium and long-term population development strategy and regional population development planning to promote long-term and balanced population development.

The Chinese population of 1.4 billion maintained slow growth in the past decade. Census data released on May 11 showed population on the mainland has grown by an average annual rate of 0.53 percent from 2010 to 2020. The rate was slightly lower than the average annual growth of 0.57 percent from 2000 to 2010.

The share of working-age people 15 to 59 in the population fell to 63.3 percent last year from 70.1 percent a decade earlier. The group aged 65 and older grew to 13.5 percent from 8.9 percent.

The meeting also called for efforts to raise the statutory retirement age in a steady and gradual manner, improve a multi-level system for pension and aged-care social protection, explore building a systematic framework for long-term nursing insurance and accelerate the building of the systems for elderly care and health support.