The story appears on
Page A3
July 29, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Chinese survives attack in Karachi
A CHINESE national was shot and wounded in an attack in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi yesterday, police said, two weeks after nine Chinese workers were killed when an explosion sent their bus over a ravine in the north of the country.
Local police said two masked assailants riding on a motorbike fired at a car carrying two Chinese nationals, who were working at a nearby factory in the city.
One of the passengers sustained an injury to his arm in that attack.
“He is stable as fortunately he was not hit on any vital part of his body,” said Javed Akbar Riaz, the police chief of Karachi’s southern district.
No one claimed responsibility for the attack.
Speaking in Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian described the incident as “an isolated case.”
“China is following this matter closely and the relevant case is still under investigation. We have full confidence in the Pakistan side’s protection of Chinese citizens and property in Pakistan,” he told a regular news briefing.
China is a major investor in Pakistan, pouring billions of dollars in recent years to boost the nation’s infrastructure.
But various militants opposed to the Pakistani government have in the past attacked Chinese projects and citizens.
As many as 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals working on a dam project, were killed when their bus was hit by an explosion in Kohistan, northwest Pakistan, on July 14.
Pakistan initially blamed a mechanical failure but later said traces of explosives had been found and terrorism could not be ruled out.
The Chinese workers killed on the bus were employed at the Dasu hydroelectric project, part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a US$65 billion investment plan aiming to link western China to the southern Pakistani port of Gwadar.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.