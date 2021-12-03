Chinese woman nailed in Serbia on fraud

Home » Nation

Fan Jiping, a suspect in money laundering involving corruption, was repatriated to China on Wednesday, according to an official statement yesterday.

Born in October 1965, Fan is the ex-wife of a former senior Party official of Harbin, capital of northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province. Allegedly, she used the money obtained by her ex-husband through bribery to buy securities and real estate.

Fan fled overseas in July 2019, and an Interpol Red Notice was issued in December 2019. Chinese authorities submitted a request to Serbia for Fan’s extradition in November 2020 after Fan’s arrest in October 2020. The effort was the result of joint efforts of Chinese public security and supervisory authorities and Serbian authorities through the coordination of China’s office in charge of fugitive repatriation and asset recovery.