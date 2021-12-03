The story appears on
Page A7
December 3, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Chinese woman nailed in Serbia on fraud
Fan Jiping, a suspect in money laundering involving corruption, was repatriated to China on Wednesday, according to an official statement yesterday.
Born in October 1965, Fan is the ex-wife of a former senior Party official of Harbin, capital of northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province. Allegedly, she used the money obtained by her ex-husband through bribery to buy securities and real estate.
Fan fled overseas in July 2019, and an Interpol Red Notice was issued in December 2019. Chinese authorities submitted a request to Serbia for Fan’s extradition in November 2020 after Fan’s arrest in October 2020. The effort was the result of joint efforts of Chinese public security and supervisory authorities and Serbian authorities through the coordination of China’s office in charge of fugitive repatriation and asset recovery.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.