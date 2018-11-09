Chongming in Corsica link for Green ambition

Home » Nation

CHONGMING District’s plans to become a world-class ecological island with associated tourism have received a boost thanks to an agreement with Corsica that was signed at the expo.

The chambers of commerce of Chongming District and Corsica signed the memorandum of understanding to promote trade and investment cooperation in ecological protection, ecological agriculture, ecological tourism and organic food.

Corsica is a French island known for its natural reserves, unique products, long history and vigorous medium and small enterprises.

One success is agricultural tourism, which has added sightseeing, leisure and education to its forestry and husbandry industries.

The number of visitors to Corsica has been topping other tourism destinations in France.

Chongming will also benefit from technological advances in water resource utilization and pollution treatment, intensive agriculture, and organic food industrial chains.

Shanghai Human Resources and Social Security led several delegations to Corsica this year to reach the agreement.

The Corsican chamber of commerce and industry organized more than 40 local medium and small enterprises to participate in the expo.

Their “Mediterranean Village” booth showcased products, including wines, olive oil and flowers.

The booth has received about 10,000 visitors a day since the expo kicked off on Monday and has reached more than 100 purchase agreements with dealers from Shanghai, Tianjin, Liaoning and Inner Mongolia, as well as e-commerce retailers, such as JD and Shanghai Oriental CJ Business Co.