The story appears on
Page A6
November 19, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Chopper pilots injured
Two pilots were slightly injured after a sightseeing helicopter crashed into a road in the Mount Emei scenic area in southwest Sichuan Province yesterday. The helicopter was a two-seat R22 single-engine light utility helicopter manufactured by US Robinson Helicopter Company. Local authorities said no other people were injured or vehicles damaged in the accident. The road has reopened one-way after a temporary closure.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.