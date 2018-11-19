Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

November 19, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Chopper pilots injured

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 November 19, 2018 | Print Edition

Two pilots were slightly injured after a sightseeing helicopter crashed into a road in the Mount Emei scenic area in southwest Sichuan Province yesterday. The helicopter was a two-seat R22 single-engine light utility helicopter manufactured by US Robinson Helicopter Company. Local authorities said no other people were injured or vehicles damaged in the accident. The road has reopened one-way after a temporary closure.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿