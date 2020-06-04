The story appears on
June 4, 2020
City in Jilin now low-risk virus area
Shulan, a county-level city in northeast China’s Jilin Province, was classified as a low-risk area of novel coronavirus disease, after it met required criteria, according to the latest assessment released by local authorities yesterday.
Shulan had been regarded as an epidemic high-risk area since May 10 after reporting multiple domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, forcing authorities to adopt a slew of stringent measures, including suspending all coach and tourist charter bus services and closed-off management of residential areas and communities.
As of Tuesday, Jilin had reported no newly confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for 10 consecutive days, the provincial health commission said yesterday.
By Tuesday, the province had reported a total of 136 locally transmitted confirmed cases, including two deaths and 128 who had been discharged from hospital after recovery.
There were still six COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in hospital as of Tuesday, all in the city of Jilin, with one in severe condition.
A total of 1,627 people in close contact with locally transmitted cases had been placed under medical observation, 1,258 of whom had been released, the commission revealed.
