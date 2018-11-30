The story appears on
Page A6
November 30, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Cliff carvings found
A GROUP of Buddhist cliff carvings created during the Tang Dynasty (618-907) have been discovered in north China’s Hebei Province. The carvings are near Shuangyuquan Village in the city of Wu’an. The carvings were discovered on a smooth, 2-meter-tall, 2.4-meter-wide rock wall, where there were four niches. The findings will provide new material for research on the history of Buddhism in the southern areas of Hebei, archeologists in Wu’an said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.