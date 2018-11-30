Cliff carvings found

Home » Nation

A GROUP of Buddhist cliff carvings created during the Tang Dynasty (618-907) have been discovered in north China’s Hebei Province. The carvings are near Shuangyuquan Village in the city of Wu’an. The carvings were discovered on a smooth, 2-meter-tall, 2.4-meter-wide rock wall, where there were four niches. The findings will provide new material for research on the history of Buddhism in the southern areas of Hebei, archeologists in Wu’an said.