Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

November 30, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Cliff carvings found

Source: Xinhua | 00:06 UTC+8 November 30, 2018 | Print Edition

A GROUP of Buddhist cliff carvings created during the Tang Dynasty (618-907) have been discovered in north China’s Hebei Province. The carvings are near Shuangyuquan Village in the city of Wu’an. The carvings were discovered on a smooth, 2-meter-tall, 2.4-meter-wide rock wall, where there were four niches. The findings will provide new material for research on the history of Buddhism in the southern areas of Hebei, archeologists in Wu’an said.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿