Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

November 27, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Cloud radar for new airport

Source: Xinhua | 00:15 UTC+8 November 27, 2018 | Print Edition

China has developed a millimeter-wave cloud radar for Beijing’s new international airport in southern Daxing District, offering weather forecasts with a higher accuracy than previous generations. The radar was developed by a research institute affiliated with the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp. The airport is under construction and planned to open by September 2019.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿