The story appears on
Page A6
November 12, 2018
Related News
Coal firm officials fired
Two executives of a coal mining company in east China’s Shandong Province have been removed from their posts for their roles in a mine accident that killed 21 people.
The Shandong Provincial Bureau of Coal Mine Safety said Longyun’s parent company, Shandong Energy Longkou Mining Group Co, has sacked Li Renxin, president of Longyun, and Tian Zhaojun, Longyun’s vice president and chief engineer. The rock burst accident occurred at Longyun Coal Mining Co in Yuncheng County on October 20. Twenty-two miners were trapped in a tunnel after coal fell at both ends due to the rock burst. The rescue operation ended on October 29 after 21 bodies were recovered.
