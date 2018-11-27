The story appears on
Company ‘concealed’ extent of tanker leak
The company responsible for a chemical spill that left dozens ill in southeastern Fujian Province “deliberately concealed” the extent of the leak, which was 10 times worse than reported, authorities said.
The spill in Quanzhou City happened in the early hours of November 4 when a tube transferring the chemicals from a wharf to a tanker broke, spilling 69.1 tons of C9 aromatics into the sea.
Investigation showed that violation of operation rules resulted in the leak. The company’s failure in repairing the crane that had been in a breakdown condition for some time was also cited.
Yan Chaohui, deputy party chief of Quangang District in Quanzhou, and several other officials in transport, work safety and port authorities were held accountable and punished.
Fujian Donggang Petrochemical Co, the firm responsible for the incident, had previously reported just 6.97 tons.
“From the start, Donggang Petrochemical deliberately concealed, maliciously colluded, and forged evidence,” said a statement released by the Quanzhou government on Sunday.
According to local authorities, mid-level and higher-up employees were told to keep the real volume of the chemical spill secret at a meeting following the incident in order to “escape” the legal consequences. Later, the firm under-reported the spill and blamed the hose rupture on old and damaged parts.
So far, authorities have arrested seven people over the incident.
C9 is typically used to produce adhesives, printing ink and paint, and is toxic.
A total of 69 residents were hospitalized after the leak.
