March 1, 2021

Conditional market approval for recombinant shots

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 March 1, 2021 | Print Edition

THE Chinese National Medical Products Administration granted conditional market approval to a recombinant novel coronavirus vaccine that requires only one shot.

Developed by a research team led by Chen Wei, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering and a researcher at the Institute of Military Medicine under the Academy of Military Sciences, it is China’s first approved COVID-19 vaccine that relies on adenovirus as the vector to deliver the coronavirus spike gene into the body.

Targeting people aged above 18, the vaccine can be transported and stored at a temperature ranging from 2 to 8 degrees Celsius. The vaccine shows a 65.7 percent efficacy at preventing symptomatic cases and a 90.98 percent efficacy against severe disease.

