The story appears on
Page A2
March 1, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Conditional market approval for recombinant shots
THE Chinese National Medical Products Administration granted conditional market approval to a recombinant novel coronavirus vaccine that requires only one shot.
Developed by a research team led by Chen Wei, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering and a researcher at the Institute of Military Medicine under the Academy of Military Sciences, it is China’s first approved COVID-19 vaccine that relies on adenovirus as the vector to deliver the coronavirus spike gene into the body.
Targeting people aged above 18, the vaccine can be transported and stored at a temperature ranging from 2 to 8 degrees Celsius. The vaccine shows a 65.7 percent efficacy at preventing symptomatic cases and a 90.98 percent efficacy against severe disease.
