December 15, 2021
Related News
Couple arrested over fake virus reports
A couple was arrested last week for running an illegal nucleic acid test venue and issuing fake COVID-19 test reports.
Police in Harbin, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, said most of the people who took tests at the venue were students and business people who were eager to get a negative test result for COVID-19 sooner than the normal process. They were willing to pay the couple twice and even three times the testing expenses than those at designated local test venues.
The couple could give negative test results at any desired time to those who took a test. For fear of getting a positive result for their customers, the couple really sent the test samples to a local COVID laboratory.
The couple tested more than 100 people, gaining almost 10,000 yuan (US$1,571) in illegal revenue, Harbin police said.
A similar case was reported last Friday by police in Nantong City, Jiangsu Province.
Three men were found using fake negative COVID-19 test reports at Nantong airport last week.
The fake reports were made by a man surnamed Chen, 25, from Rudong County in Jiangsu.
