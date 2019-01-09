The story appears on
January 9, 2019
Court orders execution of man who killed family
A COURT in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province has handed down the death penalty to a man convicted of multiple murders.
Zhang Koukou, from the village of Sanmen in Hanzhong, killed three members of a family — Wang Zhengjun, his older brother and their father in 2018.
In 1996, Zhang’s mother died from intentional injuries caused by Wang, who was 17 years old, after a dispute. Wang was found guilty of intentional injury.
On February 15, 2018, the Chinese New Year’s Eve, Zhang sought revenge and stabbed the brothers to death on their way back from tomb-sweeping. He then rushed to Wang’s home and killed their father.
Zhang surrendered to the police two days after the killings.
The court held that Zhang committed the crime with malicious motives and posed “extremely great threat” to the society. Therefore, he should not be given leniency. Zhang will appeal.
