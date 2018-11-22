The story appears on
Page A6
November 22, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
‘Credit score’ project
Beijing will complete a project to register “credit scores” for all permanent residents by 2020, the local economic planner said yesterday.
The credit scores are expected to impact market access, public services, travel, job-hunting and the ability to start businesses, according to a plan to improve the city’s business environment published by Beijing Municipal Commission of Development and Reform. “The city will improve its blacklist system and publish the default records of individuals and enterprises regularly, for penalizing such behavior,” the plan said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.