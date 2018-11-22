‘Credit score’ project

Home » Nation

Beijing will complete a project to register “credit scores” for all permanent residents by 2020, the local economic planner said yesterday.

The credit scores are expected to impact market access, public services, travel, job-hunting and the ability to start businesses, according to a plan to improve the city’s business environment published by Beijing Municipal Commission of Development and Reform. “The city will improve its blacklist system and publish the default records of individuals and enterprises regularly, for penalizing such behavior,” the plan said.