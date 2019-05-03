Customs in ivory haul

Home » Nation

AIRPORT customs in Qingdao, Shandong Province, have confiscated 80 pieces of ivory products from a Chinese man returning from Japan. Sixty-six pieces weighing 667 grams, including seals, combs, cigarette holders and beads, were intercepted during CT scanning at the airport. Another 14 pieces weighing 242 grams were found in a store run by the passenger. Besides the ivory products, six suspected red coral pendants weighing about 160 grams were found hidden in the luggage. China banned all domestic ivory trade at the end of 2017 as part of its commitment to protecting wild animals.