Customs, police crack down on ivory smuggling

Chinese customs seized 7.48 tons of smuggled ivory during an operation on March 30, the General Administration of Customs announced yesterday.

It is the largest seizure of smuggled elephant tusks by Chinese customs in recent years.

An international ivory-smuggling criminal gang was destroyed during the operation.

So far this year, Chinese customs has seized 8.48 tons of ivory and ivory products and 500.5 tons of endangered species in 182 smuggling cases involving 171 suspects.

The police have also strengthened efforts to crack down on the smuggling of endangered species.

More than 200 items of smuggled ivory products and over 830 kilograms of other endangered species have been seized through border controls since 2018, said the Ministry of Public Security.

Police have also intensified the hunt for fugitive smugglers overseas. So far this year, two fugitives involved in an high-profile ivory smuggling case were arrested and repatriated from Nigeria after fleeing overseas eight years ago.

In the past three years, police have assisted customs authorities in capturing 18 fugitives suspected of smuggling elephant tusks and other endangered species.

China imposed a complete ban on ivory trade for commercial purposes on January 1, 2018, as part of its commitment to protecting wild animals.