Dalian transport plans

The story appears on
Page A6
November 21, 2018
Free for subscribers
Northeast China’s port city of Dalian will switch its buses and ride-hailing cars in urban areas to environmentally-friendly vehicles in the next few years. Local public transport operators will replace all gasoline-powered vehicles running in its four urban districts with new-energy vehicles by 2020, the city government announced on Monday.
