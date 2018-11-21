Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

November 21, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Dalian transport plans

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 November 21, 2018 | Print Edition

Northeast China’s port city of Dalian will switch its buses and ride-hailing cars in urban areas to environmentally-friendly vehicles in the next few years. Local public transport operators will replace all gasoline-powered vehicles running in its four urban districts with new-energy vehicles by 2020, the city government announced on Monday.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿