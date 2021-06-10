Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

June 10, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Deep Sea online soon

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 10, 2021 | Print Edition

Deep Sea No. 1, a 100,000-ton deep-water semi-submersible oil production and storage facility, will start production in late June, the China National Offshore Oil Corporation said on Tuesday.

The energy station, independently developed and built by CNOOC, is at Lingshui 17-2 gas field some 150 kilometers off the island province of Hainan. Lingshui 17-2 is China’s first deep-water self-operated gas field.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿