Deep Sea online soon

Deep Sea No. 1, a 100,000-ton deep-water semi-submersible oil production and storage facility, will start production in late June, the China National Offshore Oil Corporation said on Tuesday.

The energy station, independently developed and built by CNOOC, is at Lingshui 17-2 gas field some 150 kilometers off the island province of Hainan. Lingshui 17-2 is China’s first deep-water self-operated gas field.