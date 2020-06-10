Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A10

June 10, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Deep sea record

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 10, 2020 | Print Edition

China’s unmanned submersible Haidou-1 has recreated the country’s deep-sea diving record by submerging 10,907 meters under the Pacific Ocean surface of the Mariana Trench.

Members of the expedition team from the Shenyang Institute of Automation with the Chinese Academy of Sciences said submersible dived over 10,000 meters four times at the Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench during the trip. During the operation, researchers tested high-precision depth detection, machine hand operation, acoustic detection and positioning, and high-definition video transmission. The submersible collected samples from the deep sea and captured high-definition images.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿