Deep sea record

China’s unmanned submersible Haidou-1 has recreated the country’s deep-sea diving record by submerging 10,907 meters under the Pacific Ocean surface of the Mariana Trench.

Members of the expedition team from the Shenyang Institute of Automation with the Chinese Academy of Sciences said submersible dived over 10,000 meters four times at the Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench during the trip. During the operation, researchers tested high-precision depth detection, machine hand operation, acoustic detection and positioning, and high-definition video transmission. The submersible collected samples from the deep sea and captured high-definition images.