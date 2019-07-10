Advanced Search

July 10, 2019

Delusional Ho slammed

Source: AFP | 00:13 UTC+8 July 10, 2019 | Print Edition

CHINA criticized pop singer Denise Ho as “delusional” yesterday after the Hong Kong native called for the UN to remove China from the body’s Human Rights Council. The Cantopop star had joined the marches of protesters calling for the withdrawal of the extradition bill.

“This is delusional, how is that possible?” asked Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang. “She overestimates herself,” he added.

