Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A10

September 23, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Diamond ring cracked

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 September 23, 2020 | Print Edition

Nanjing Customs in east China’s Jiangsu Province has cracked a major diamond smuggling case, arresting five suspects in Chinese cities including Nanjing, Suzhou, and Guangzhou, and confiscating 53 diamonds.

The suspects who were not authorized importers, selected diamonds from overseas suppliers through mobile phone applications and had them delivered in Hong Kong. They hired passengers and cross-border cargo agents to smuggle them to the mainland.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿