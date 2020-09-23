The story appears on
Page A10
September 23, 2020
Diamond ring cracked
Nanjing Customs in east China’s Jiangsu Province has cracked a major diamond smuggling case, arresting five suspects in Chinese cities including Nanjing, Suzhou, and Guangzhou, and confiscating 53 diamonds.
The suspects who were not authorized importers, selected diamonds from overseas suppliers through mobile phone applications and had them delivered in Hong Kong. They hired passengers and cross-border cargo agents to smuggle them to the mainland.
