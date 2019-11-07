Didi’s Hitch to relaunch in 7 cities

Home » Nation

RIDE-HAILING platform Didi Chuxing is relaunching its Hitch service on November 20 in seven cities — Beijing, Changzhou, Harbin, Nantong, Shenyang, Shijiazhuang and Taiyuan.

The service sparked controversy after the deaths of two passengers last year, both murdered by Hitch drivers, one of whom was executed in August.

The Ministry of Transport suspended the service last year.

Didi said a trial operation will limit all trips to a distance of 50 kilometers in downtown areas of the seven cities. Male passengers can book a ride from 5am to 11pm every day and females from 5am to 8pm.

Didi said it had completed a comprehensive review of passenger safety. Anyone registering to be a Hitch driver will have to pass a police identity check. Anyone with a poor credit reference system record won’t be eligible.

Furthermore, both passengers and drivers will be able to rate trips anonymously. Drivers receiving frequent adverse comments will be rejected.