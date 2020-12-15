Dinosaur footprints in Tibet

Home » Nation

A team of international scientists announced that they have discovered a group of dinosaur footprints in southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region.

The team consisting of experts from China, the United States and Germany found about 99 footprints in sandstone in the region’s Qamdo City.

According to their findings, which were published in the academic journal Historical Biology earlier this month, these footprints ranging from 22 centimeters to 99.3cm in length are believed to have been left by large, medium and small-sized sauropods dating back to the Middle Jurassic period, about 176 to 161 million years ago.

Scientists estimate that these dinosaurs measured 22 meters, 10 meters and 5 meters in length, respectively.

These footprints will enrich the dinosaur records in Qamdo, said Xing Lida, lead researcher of the team and an associate professor with the China University of Geosciences.

Xing noted that the site of the large footprints is a famous tourist attraction and has become part of a folkloric legend, as locals believe the sauropod footprints were left by the mythological warrior King Gesar.