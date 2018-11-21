Home » Nation

Paleontologists have identified over 100 dinosaur footprints in Yiwu in eastern China’s Zhejiang Province after a four-year dinosaur research project concluded its excavation stage. The findings, the largest of its kind in southeast China, suggest the city, the world’s biggest hub for small commodities, was bustling with giant lizards 100 million years ago. The footprints date back 80 million to 100 million years ago to the late Cretaceous period. They were excavated with a number of fossilized dinosaur eggs and skeletons, said Jin Xingsheng, deputy curator of the Zhejiang Museum of Natural History.