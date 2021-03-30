Discussion over future of HKSAR

Home » Nation

Chinese national lawmakers discussed draft amendments to Annex I and Annex II to the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The two annexes concern the method for the selection of the HKSAR Chief Executive and the method for the formation of the HKSAR Legislative Council and its voting procedures.

The draft amendments were submitted to a session of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, which opened yesterday, for deliberation.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the first plenary meeting of the session yesterday afternoon. It was attended by 167 members of the NPC Standing Committee.

The draft amendments were put forward by the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee, following a decision made by the NPC earlier this month on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR.

Shen Chunyao, director of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, explained the drafts to the lawmakers at the session.