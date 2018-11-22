Advanced Search

November 22, 2018

Disease-affected pigs

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 November 22, 2018 | Print Edition

China has confirmed a new outbreak of African swine fever in central China’s Hunan Province, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said yesterday. The outbreak was found on a farm with 73 pigs in Huaihua, with 61 pigs confirmed infected and 55 dead because of the disease.

