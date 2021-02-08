Disinfectant formulas for frozen goods

Home » Nation

THE Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention has unveiled two new disinfectant formulas designed for low-temperature sterilization. The forms and contents of the disinfectants can be found on the center’s official website.

Reports of coronavirus traces found in frozen products or their packaging have highlighted safety issues on imported frozen foods.

The minimum effective temperatures of the disinfectants are minus 18 degrees Celsius and minus 40 degrees Celsius, respectively, making them suitable for sterilization in low-temperature areas of north China and for frozen goods, the center said.

The disinfectants have been proven effective in laboratory and real-life condition tests, and have also undergone trials in Suifenhe, Heilongjiang Province, and Qingdao in Shandong Province. The center called on disinfectant producers to enhance quality control and follow the formulas strictly.