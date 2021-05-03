The story appears on
Page A5
May 3, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Dogs must be on leash when outdoors now
Dog owners must keep their furry friends on a leash in outdoor areas as China’s revised Law on Animal Epidemic Prevention took effect on Saturday.
Previously, only local regulations in some provincial regions required dog owners to keep their pets on a leash in public areas.
Lawmakers adopted the revision in January in a bid to prevent dogs from hurting people, as well as to reduce transmission of infectious diseases.
Dogs should also wear a dog tag, be inoculated against rabies and registered with local authorities, according to the law.
Many people have voiced support for the new provisions via social networks. “Finally, I won’t be bothered with dogs that run into me abruptly,” said a comment on Weibo.
“Ultimately, it’s not a bad thing for dog owners and their pets,” said a blogger who claimed that she always uses a leash to walk her dog, adding that “it will keep dogs from hurting each other and prevent them from being involved in car accidents.”
The number of dog owners topped 36 million in China’s urban areas as of 2019, according to a white paper on China’s pet business published by a Chinese pet industry website.
