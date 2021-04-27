Draft law to underscore food supply

Home » Nation

A draft law on promoting rural vitalization has stipulated more specific and detailed provisions to further ensure China’s food security.

The draft law was submitted for a third reading at a regular session of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee yesterday.

Stipulations on guaranteeing national food security have been moved to the general provisions, according to the draft law, which adds provisions on implementing a national strategy of ensuring important agricultural products.

It also includes new stipulations on protecting seed security, specifying the need to strengthen the protection and use of agricultural germplasm resources, and the building of a germplasm resource bank, as well as to make breakthroughs in breeding techniques.

Chinese farmers’ harvest festival, which falls on the Autumn Equinox every year, has been written into the draft law.

Lawmakers are expected to deliberate the draft in group discussions during the ongoing session of the NPC Standing Committee, which runs from yesterday to Thursday.

China’s Outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, approved by the NPC in March, also emphasizes a food security strategy.

It calls for efforts to ensure absolute security of grain and the supply of key agricultural products, as well as promotion of food security legislation.