October 29, 2021
Driver’s licenses go digital
CHINA is stepping up efforts to have digital driver’s licenses issued throughout the country by the end of 2021, the Ministry of Public Security said yesterday.
According to the ministry, digital driver’s licenses are now issued in 138 cities in the country. More than 32 million drivers have applied for it.
The digital driver’s licenses are issued via an official traffic management mobile app and have legal effectiveness equal to physical ones.
On September 1, 28 cities, including Shanghai and Beijing, started issuing digital licenses. They were joined by another 110 cities, including Taiyuan and Shenyang, on October 20.
