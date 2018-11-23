The story appears on
Page A6
November 23, 2018
Related News
Drug suspects arrested
Police in southwest China’s Yunnan province have arrested five suspects for drug trafficking and seized 37.68kg of methamphetamine. The police in Zhenkang County in the border city of Lincang received a tip-off that a group of people had attempted to rent a car to head for Kunming while avoiding checkpoints. Police then seized five men from Myanmar in a silver sedan at a toll station in Yun County.
