Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

November 23, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Drug suspects arrested

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 November 23, 2018 | Print Edition

Police in southwest China’s Yunnan province have arrested five suspects for drug trafficking and seized 37.68kg of methamphetamine. The police in Zhenkang County in the border city of Lincang received a tip-off that a group of people had attempted to rent a car to head for Kunming while avoiding checkpoints. Police then seized five men from Myanmar in a silver sedan at a toll station in Yun County.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿