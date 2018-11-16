Drug traffickers held

Home » Nation

Police in southwest China’s Yunnan Province arrested two suspects for drug trafficking and seized about 40 kilograms of drugs, they said on Wednesday. Changning County police received a tip-off in last month that drug dealers were planning to smuggle drugs from Myanmar into the country. On November 10, they caught two suspects who were transporting drugs on a motorcycle. The police found 13 blocks of heroin and 34 bags of methamphetamine.