November 16, 2018

Drug traffickers held

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 November 16, 2018 | Print Edition

Police in southwest China’s Yunnan Province arrested two suspects for drug trafficking and seized about 40 kilograms of drugs, they said on Wednesday. Changning County police received a tip-off in last month that drug dealers were planning to smuggle drugs from Myanmar into the country. On November 10, they caught two suspects who were transporting drugs on a motorcycle. The police found 13 blocks of heroin and 34 bags of methamphetamine.

