The story appears on
Page A6
November 16, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Drug traffickers held
Police in southwest China’s Yunnan Province arrested two suspects for drug trafficking and seized about 40 kilograms of drugs, they said on Wednesday. Changning County police received a tip-off in last month that drug dealers were planning to smuggle drugs from Myanmar into the country. On November 10, they caught two suspects who were transporting drugs on a motorcycle. The police found 13 blocks of heroin and 34 bags of methamphetamine.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.