December 17, 2021
Dual transplant woman delivers baby
A 28-year-old woman who received a combined heart and lung transplant gave birth to a healthy baby girl on November 15, a hospital in central China’s Hunan Province announced yesterday.
The woman, named Xiaoying (pseudonym), became the first patient to have a combined heart and lung transplant and later deliver a baby successfully in China, the Second Xiangya Hospital of Central South University said.
The baby girl is one month old, and the mother and daughter are in good health condition.
Xiaoying suffered from congenital absence of ventricular and secondary pulmonary hypertension, which gradually developed into Eisenmenger’s syndrome. She successfully underwent the combined heart and lung transplant on October 17, 2014.
In 2020, Xiaoying got married and wanted a baby.
Doctors at the hospital stopped the drugs affecting Xiaoying’s pregnancy and fetal development, adjusted the anti-rejection drugs and immunosuppression programs in real-time to help her prepare for pregnancy and delivery.
