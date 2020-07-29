Earth and Moon in a single frame

Home » Nation

TIANWEN-1, China’s first Mars mission launched on July 23, has captured a photo of the Earth and the moon, the China National Space Agency announced yesterday.

Using the optical navigation sensor, the probe took the image at a distance of 1.2 million kilometers away on Monday.

The black-and-white image shows the Earth and the Moon both in crescent-like shape accompanying each other in the vast universe. The probe has escaped the Earth’s gravitational influence and entered an interplanetary transfer orbit, flying more than 1.5 million kilometers away from the planet.