Economic crimes up
Public security organs across China filed and investigated around 159,000 cases of economic crimes in 2019, recouping over 100 billion yuan (US$14 billion) of economic losses, according to the Ministry of Public Security said. In recent years, China has seen rampant economic crimes, with new methods of operations emerging, a ministry official said.
