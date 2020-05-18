Advanced Search

May 18, 2020

Economic crimes up

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 May 18, 2020 | Print Edition

Public security organs across China filed and investigated around 159,000 cases of economic crimes in 2019, recouping over 100 billion yuan (US$14 billion) of economic losses, according to the Ministry of Public Security said. In recent years, China has seen rampant economic crimes, with new methods of operations emerging, a ministry official said.

