The story appears on
Page A6
June 17, 2019
Free for subscribers
Emergencies take toll
Natural disasters affected about 9.89 million people in China last month, with 43 killed, four missing and 127,000 relocated, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.
Destroying houses and damaging crops, natural disasters caused direct economic losses of 11.96 billion yuan (US$1.7 billion) in May, the ministry said. The country was mainly hit by drought, floods and hailstorms last month, while earthquakes, landslides, low temperatures, snow and forest fires also resulted in damage.
