Emergency level lowered on Yangtze

CHINA’S State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Saturday lowered its emergency response for flood control from Level II to Level IV, as the risks of flooding ease.

The water level at the Cuntan hydrologic station in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River has fallen below the warning level, while the inflow into the Three Gorges Reservoir has continued to decrease, said the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Flood risks along the Huaihe River, the Haihe River, the Songhua River and the Liaohe River have been easing.

China has a four-tier flood emergency response system, with Level I the most severe.

The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Tuesday raised its emergency response from Level III to Level II, given the floods in the tributaries along the upper reaches of Yangtze and more heavy downpours.