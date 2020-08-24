The story appears on
Page A8
August 24, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Emergency level lowered on Yangtze
CHINA’S State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Saturday lowered its emergency response for flood control from Level II to Level IV, as the risks of flooding ease.
The water level at the Cuntan hydrologic station in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River has fallen below the warning level, while the inflow into the Three Gorges Reservoir has continued to decrease, said the Ministry of Emergency Management.
Flood risks along the Huaihe River, the Haihe River, the Songhua River and the Liaohe River have been easing.
China has a four-tier flood emergency response system, with Level I the most severe.
The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Tuesday raised its emergency response from Level III to Level II, given the floods in the tributaries along the upper reaches of Yangtze and more heavy downpours.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.