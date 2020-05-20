The story appears on
May 20, 2020
Ensuring an education for all kids
China has stepped up efforts on education supervision and support to ensure the balanced development of compulsory education around the country, an official with the Ministry of Education said yesterday.
A total of seven provincial-level regions and 69 county-level areas in the country passed a national evaluation on the balanced development of compulsory education in 2019, said Tian Zuyin, chief of the ministry’s education inspection department, adding that so far 23 provincial-level regions and over 95 percent of the county-level areas have passed the evaluation.
Balanced development of compulsory education generally refers to efforts in narrowing inter-regional, rural-urban or inter-school gaps in terms of education conditions and quality.
Tian said 34.5 billion yuan (US$4.86 billion) has been allocated to the 69 counties, with 307 schools newly built and over 3,900 schools renovated or expanded in recent years.
In addition, local authorities have set up financial assistance for students in need, covering those from poverty-stricken families, children of migrant workers, “left-behind” children and those with disabilities.
