Facing up to helping the homeless find families

Authorities in central China’s Hunan Province are using facial recognition technology to help vagrants and beggars return home.

On the last day of 2018, Tang Yaowu, 33, was reunited with his family after losing contact more than four years ago.

The employees of the homeless shelter in the city of Yongzhou found Tang, who suffers from a mental disability, on the street in June 2014. He did not know who he was or where he was from.

In October 2018, the shelter started cooperating with the local public security bureau, using facial recognition technology to help identify vagrants and beggars. The police quickly found Tang’s information, and the shelter contacted his father on December 31.

“I’ve looked for my son for more than four years, I thought I would never see him again,” said his father Tang Chunhua, 63.

Thanks to facial recognition, the shelter has helped 35 unidentified people find their relatives since October.