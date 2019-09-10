The story appears on
September 10, 2019
Fake cigarettes
Police in the northern Shanxi Province have caught 64 suspects for making and selling counterfeit cigarettes. Over 2,300 cases of counterfeit cigarettes were seized, worth nearly 30 million yuan (US$4.2 million). In November 2018, the police of the city of Linfen received a tip-off that some people were producing counterfeit cigarettes in Fushan County. Police began a secret investigation immediately. With the help of local tobacco authorities, they captured 38 suspects at the site.
